Super Eagles Of Nigeria’s Squad Value Drops After 2023 AFCON

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have lost a significant amount of their squad’s value despite finishing second in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in February 2024.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are now ranked the 13th most valuable national team squad in the world, a one-step drop from the 12th spot they occupied before the 2023 AFCON.

Despite the drop in the world ranking, the Super Eagles are still the most valuable national team in Africa.

Based on the data released by transfermarkt.com, the value of the Super Eagles squad is now placed at €345 million, a drop from €465.90 million which was their value as of December 2023.

This means that the value of the Super Eagles squad depreciated by a massive €121 million.

One of the major reasons for this drop is because of the number of top Eagles’ players who were injured before the 2023 AFCON began in Ivory Coast on January 13.

Due to that, the then-coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, had to invite players with a lesser transfer value to replace the injured players.

In this latest valuation, Victor Boniface who is worth €40 million in the transfer market was not counted since he has been sidelined due to injury since December 2024.

Udinese goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye who is worth €2 million was not also included in the latest valuation.

Note that Victor Osimhen remains the most expensive player in Nigeria and Africa with a valuation of €110 million. In the absence of Boniface, Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman is the second most expensive player with a market value of €30 million.

Alex Iwobi (€28 million), Samuel Chukwueze (€25 million), and Terem Moffi (€25 million) are rated third, fourth, and fifth respectively in the Super Eagles squad.

Meanwhile, 2023 AFCON winners, Ivory Coast, who were rated third before the AFCON, are now second in Africa with a value of €315 million.

Morocco have dropped to third with €294 million, while Senegal (€269 million), and Algeria (€238m) complete the top five.

On the world stage, England remain the most valuable squad in the world with a market value of €1.41 billion, followed by France with €1.23bn squad value.

Portugal (€1.04bn), Brazil (€914m) and Spain (€853m) complete the top five most valuable squads in the world.