Taiwo Awoniyi Injured Again, May Miss Super Eagles’ Matches In March

The manager of Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi is battling with fitness issues.

Over the years, Taiwo Awoniyi has been very prone to injuries which has consistently prevented his rise to the top of his football career. His injury woes have become more disturbing since he joined Nottingham Forest last two summers.

Recall that due to the injury woes the Nigerian striker has been battling with, he had to withdraw from the Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON squad.

He returned from injury recently but was not fit enough to feature in Nottingham Forest’s draw against Luton Town on Saturday, March 16.

After the game, Espirito Santo told the BBC that Taiwo Awoniyi missed the game due to fitness issues, a development that could prevent the Nigerian striker from linking up with the Super Eagles this March.

The Portuguese tactician said, “We need our strikers to finish and score.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a big blow with the fitness of Taiwo Awoniyi—he had a knock during the week so let’s see how he is—so hopefully Chris [Wood] stays well. We must keep him fit.”

This development means that Taiwo Awoniyi might not be available when the Super Eagles of Nigeria face Ghana on March 22, and Mali on March 26 in international friendlies.

The two friendly games have been scheduled to take place at the Grande de Marrakech in Morocco.