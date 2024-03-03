Wayne Rooney Advises Taiwo Awoniyi On How To Score Goals

Former Manchester United forward, Wayne Rooney, has urged Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, to stay in the middle of the opposition box more often so that he can have more goalscoring opportunities.

Wayne Rooney stated this after watching Taiwo Awoniyi struggled against Liverpool in front of Nottingham Forest’s home fans on Saturday, March 2.

Awoniyi was introduced into the game in the 65th minute as a substitute for Divock Origi when the scoreline was still 0-0. Unfortunately, his introduction to the game couldn’t change much.

Nottingham Forest and Liverpool struggled to score until in the 99th minute when Darwin Núñez scored via a header after Forest failed to clear their box following a corner kick.

The 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool who are currently struggling with a series of injury concerns, has taken Nottingham Forest four points closer to the relegation zone.

In his analysis of the game, Wayne Rooney concluded that Awoniyi who has been the club’s most effective player in the last two seasons has not been taking his chances as frequently as possible. Hence, he urged the 26-year-old Nigerian striker to be more clinical.

“As a forward, if you put yourself in the middle of the goal, you will get chances,” Rooney told Nottingham Post.

“He needs to take a little bit more care and perhaps make the extra pass, but he will get better opportunities.

“He has to be ready when those chances come. If he progresses to a bigger club, he will have to be taking those chances.”

Note that Taiwo Awoniyi has scored 6 goals and provided 3 assists in 19 games in all competitions for Nottingham Forest so far this season.