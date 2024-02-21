Taiwo Awoniyi Has Best Shot-conversion Rate In English Premier League

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, currently has the best shot-conversion rate in the English Premier League for two successive seasons.

Taiwo Awoniyi, who has been struggling with different degrees of injuries since he joined the club from German Bundesliga side Union Berlin on July 1, 2022, finished last season as the player with the best shot-conversion rate, and he is currently on the verge of achieving the same feat this season.

In the two seasons, the 26-year-old Nigerian striker featured in a total of 41 league games out of a possible 76 league games due to a series of fitness issues.

The number of games Awoniyi featured in amounted to 2,352 minutes out of 6,840 minutes. In those minutes, the Nigeria international scored a total of 16 goals.

A report by Sky Sports confirmed that Awoniyi has a 28.6 percent shot conversion rate. While Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland has a 26.1 percent shot conversion rate.

The aforementioned strikers are closely followed by Callum Wilson of Newcastle United (24per percent), Diogo Jota of Liverpool (22.5 percent), and Ivan Toney of Brentford (21.4 percent).

Note that Haaland, seen as the best striker in the Premier League, currently has 52 goals across the two seasons, but that doesn’t mean he has the best shot-conversion rate in the league. When the number of games played is put side-by-side with the number of goals scored, Taiwo Awoniyi has been unstoppable this season and last season.

Recall that Awoniyi missed 11 league games last season due to injury issues, and he is on the verge of missing more games this season due to the same reason.