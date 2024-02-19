Nottingham Forest Confirms Taiwo Awoniyi’s New Injury

Nottingham Forest manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, is hoping that Taiwo Awoniyi‘s new injury is not as bad as suspected.

Taiwo Awoniyi has been prone to injuries since he joined Nottingham Forest from the German Bundesliga club, Union Berlin, for a transfer fee worth €20.50 million.

His last injury before this current one was a groin injury which he sustained last year that kept him out of the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2023 AFCON squad.

In their absence at the club, Nottingham Forest managed to win just two games in nine league matches. The rest ended in 6 defeats and one draw.

Awoniyi returned from the injury on January 30 against Arsenal but sustained another one against West Ham United on Saturday, February 17, making it his 9th injury in the last year.

Before he sustained the latest injury, he scored the opening goal in the additional time of the first half against West Ham United on Saturday.

Unfortunately, coach Santo had to replace him with Divock Origi in the 67th minute when it was obvious that he had received a knock.

After his substitution, Callum Hudson Odoi made it 2-0 for Nottingham Forest in the additional time of regulation time to make it their 6th win in 25 Premier League games.

Following the win, coach Santos confirmed that Taiwo Awoniyi is injured but the extent of the injury has not been confirmed.

“We have to assess him and see how he is. We all know he has been struggling for a long time, and hadn’t played much. We have pushed him, and he’s done more than he should have. We hope it’s nothing serious,” the coach was quoted as saying by Derby Unifoot.

Despite Taiwo Awoniyi’s Injury woes, he is currently the club’s second-highest goalscorer so far this season. He has scored six goals in 14 league games in the 2023-2024 season, two goals behind the club’s current top scorer, Chris Wood who has played 20 league games so far.