Former CAF Official Warns Super Eagles’ Stanley Nwabali Not To Return To South Africa

Former CAF Appeal Committee vice president, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam, has advised Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, not to return to his club in South Africa, Chippa United.

Recall that Stanley Nwabali stopped South Africa from progressing in the 2023 AFCON by saving two penalties during the semi-final stage of the competition, which was decided via a penalty shootout.

Since then, there have been reports that some group of South Africans are reportedly plotting to harm the 27-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper if he returns to the country.

Stanley Nwabali is currently in Abuja after arriving in Nigeria with the rest of the team at 12:30 a.m. earlier today, February 13.

Like other Super Eagles players, he is expected to return to his club this week, but Amanze Uchegbulam has told Nation Sports that the goalkeeper should not return to South Africa.

He said: “The feelers I’m getting from South Africa regarding Nwabali are not encouraging and I want to advise that he should not go back to Chippa United after the AFCON.

“Some would say it was just football, but the signals I’m getting from South Africa about Nwabali are not so positive.

“If possible, he can forget to go back to Chippa United and train with any of our top clubs either Enyimba United or Rivers United before he can find a new club.”

Note that Stanley Nwabali joined Chippa United from Nigeria’s Premier Football League club, Katsina United, in 2022. He currently has a contract with the club, which means that he can’t decide to stay away from South Africa without the club’s consent, which supported him throughout the 2023 AFCON, even against Bafana Bafana.