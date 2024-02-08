‘Don’t Come Back’ – South Africans Threaten Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali (Video)

Reports have emerged that some South Africans have threatened Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, not to return to his club following his heroics against the country as the Nigerian team progressed to the AFCON 2023 final at the expense of the Bafana Bafana team.

It is said that some South Africans are not pleased that the goalkeeper prevented their team from making it to the finals.

Nwabali, who plays for Chippa United in the South African Premier League, has been solid between the goalposts for Nigeria in the 2023 AFCON tournament ongoing in Ivory Coast.

Nwabali gave a superb performance against the Bafana Bafana in the semi-final clash on Wednesday, February 7.

During the clash, Nwabali showed the best of himself as he stopped multiple attempts by South African players. He followed that up in the penalty shootout as he saved two spot-kicks.

Nwabali’s saves were enough for the Super Eagles to knockout South Africa 4-2 on penalties which qualified Nigeria to take on Ivory Coast in the 2023 AFCON final on February 11.

Speaking on Nwabali’s heroics so far in the tournament, former Nigerian keeper, Idah Peterside, said some fans have already told the Super Eagles shot-stopper not to return to Chippa United after the tournament.

He said, however, that there have only been threats, and no violence has been recorded.

See the video.