Super Eagles Of Nigeria Arrive Abuja After 2023 AFCON Defeat To Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Abuja in a chartered flight from Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s capital city, more than 24 hours after the 2023 AFCON final.

Recall that the Super Eagles had a good run in the 2023 AFCON in which they recorded five wins, one draw, and a 2-1 defeat in the final at the hands of the hosts, Ivory Coast on Sunday, February 11.

They were favourites going into the final because they defeated Ivory Coast 1-0 in the group stage while the Ivorian side managed to get to the knockout stage of the tournament after finishing third in Group A.

Unfortunately, the reverse was the case as the Elephants of Ivory Coast completely outplayed the Super Eagles and used them to win their third AFCON title.

On Monday evening, February 12, the Super Eagles were led by Nigeria’s Sports Minister, John Owan Enoh to fly back to Nigeria.

Naija News gathered that the Super Eagles players, officials, and the Sports minister arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13.

The Nigeria Football Federation President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, was also among the entourage that arrived in Abuja with the team.

They were welcomed by a handful of Nigerians alongside the General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Sanusi and the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Sports, Mrs Watti, amongst others.

Watch the video of their arrival below: