Sports Minister Applauds Super Eagles Of Nigeria For Winning 2023 AFCON Silver

The Minister of Sports Development, John Owan Enoh, has applauded the Super Eagles of Nigeria for winning the silver medal at the 2023 AFCON.

Recall that when the Super Eagles started the 2023 AFCON campaign with a 1-1 draw against a lowly-rated Equatorial Guinea in the group stage, most of their critics didn’t give them a chance.

Interestingly, coach Jose Peseiro and his boys bounced back to beat the hosts, Ivory Coast, and Guinea-Bissau to finish second in Group A.

In the round of 16, they knocked out Cameroon, knocked out Angola in the quarter-finals, and stopped South Africa via penalties in the semi-finals.

Unfortunately, the Super Eagles couldn’t stand the Elephants of Ivory Coast in the final of the tournament on Sunday, February 11.

After scoring the opening goal in the first half, the Super Eagles couldn’t push forward enough and paid for it in the second half. The Ivorians scored two quick goals in the second half to seal a 2-1 win and claim their third AFCON title.

Despite the disappointing end to the 2023 AFCON in which the Super Eagles didn’t record any defeat until the final, the Sports minister believed the team had done enough to deserve applause.

“We have reached the end of AFCON 2023, and I want to express my gratitude to the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the entire team who brought us this far. I applaud your commitment to winning, which led us to the finals”, the Sports minister wrote on X earlier today, February 12.

“Dear Super Eagles of Nigeria, you have won our hearts and evoked our admiration. We present you with your well-deserved accolades for standing for Nigeria until the end.

“We are proud of you. You took the silver, and we congratulate you and wish you all the best.

“Congratulations to William Troost Ekong, the player of the tournament AFCON 2023.”