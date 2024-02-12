Ex-Nigerian Goalkeeper Urges NFF To Sack Super Eagles Coach, Jose Peseiro

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to sack Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro.

Idah Peterside, a backup goalkeeper in the national team from 1988 to 2001, stressed that the defensive style of Jose Peseiro was enough reason to sack the Portuguese tactician.

Recall that Peseiro led the Super Eagles of Nigeria to the 2023 AFCON final in Ivory Coast against the hosts, on Sunday, February 11.

From the start of the tournament, the Portuguese tactician preferred to play defensive football, thereby putting more pressure on the team in most parts of all the seven games played at the tournament.

However, the style worked perfectly in the group stage, where the Super Eagles conceded just a goal in three games. The style also worked in the round of 16, in which Nigeria knocked out Cameroon 2-0, and in the quarter-final stage, in which Nigeria knocked out Angola 1-0.

However, the defensive style was completely exposed in the semi-final stage of the tournament as South Africa outplayed the Eagles in most parts of the encounter.

The Eagles’ goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, kept Nigeria in the tournament by saving two of South Africa’s spot-kicks during the penalty shootout, which ended 4-2 in favour of Nigeria.

Despite the heavy exposure of his defensive tactic in the semi-final stage, coach Jose Peseiro continued with the same style in the final and got punished heavily by Ivory Coast. The game ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts.

In an interview with Channels Television on Monday, February 12, Idah Peterside argued that finishing the AFCON final shouldn’t be enough yardstick to keep Peseiro in charge of the Super Eagles.

“You know, a lot of people asked me yesterday, if the coach got to the finals. What do you think? I said, fire him!” he said.