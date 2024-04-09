South Africa Goalkeeper Expects Tough 2024 Olympics Qualifiers Against Nigeria

Advertisement

South African goalkeeper, Kaylin Swart, has noted that the 2024 Olympics qualifiers between the Banyana Banyana and the Super Falcons of Nigeria won’t be an easy task for her team.

Recall that the Super Falcons beat Kaylin Swart and her teammates in the first leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers third round clash at MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja. The 1-0 win means that the Nigerian side are going into the second leg of the tie with a goal advantage.

The second leg of the tie will take place in Pretoria, South Africa by 6:30 p.m. later today, April 9, 2024.

Ahead of the game, Kaylin Swart, who was nominated for the Women’s Goalkeeper of The Year at the inaugural 2023 COSAFA, believes that if her team starts today’s game like they ended the first leg, they stand a chance of knocking out the Nigerian team.

“I think the second leg is going to be tough, but I think the coaches know exactly what’s needed and us as players, we also will look at ourselves and hopefully we’ll come back with a better individual performance,” the goalkeeper told CAF Online.

“I think if we can start (the second leg) the way we finished the second half (in Abuja), I think there’s so much more to give but we’re not down yet. I still believe in my girls, I still think that we can turn it around at home and I just hope that the fans will come out and be behind us because I do think there’s so much more in the second leg and hopefully we can get the goals we need.”

The winner of today’s tie will qualify to represent Africa at the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer.