South African Police Arrest Six Suspects Over Murder Of Luke Fleurs

South African police have arrested six suspects in connection with the murder of Luke Fleurs, a footballer who was contracted to Johannesburg club, Kaizer Chiefs.

Police spokesman, Mavela Masondo (SAPS) said in a statement on Wednesday, April 10, that the 6 suspects were arrested for the alleged “hijacking and murder” of Luke Fleurs.

The 24-year-old defender was shot dead about a week ago while he was at a gas station in Johannesburg to refill his car.

Reports claimed that Fleurs was waiting in his Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI to be served at the gas station when two men forced him out of the car at gunpoint.

Immediately the footballer came out of the car, they shot him and then drove away in his car.

Detectives have discovered the car since Monday and six people connected to the crimes were arrested on Wednesday in Johannesburg’s southwestern township of Soweto.

The suspects are said to be members of a crime syndicate operating in Johannesburg’s Gauteng province. They are said to be linked to several other car hijackings and murder cases in the city.

“The search for more suspects is continuing,” the police spokesperson said.

The murder of Luke Fleurs is one of many in South Africa as different forms of crimes continue to surge across the country. The cases have heightened so much that it is now the center of political campaigns ahead of the country’s forthcoming general elections in May 2024.