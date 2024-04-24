Edo Cultists Murder Rival In Daughter’s Presence, Flee For Their Lives

Members of a cult group in Auchi, Edo State, have reportedly murdered an Eiye member in the presence of his daughter.

According to reports, the perpetrators believed to be members of the Aye Confraternity, arrived at the scene in a Lexus car.

NaijaConfra, a social-media-based platform dedicated to the eradication of cultism-related killings in Nigeria, shared the dire incident on its X account on Wednesday.

It was disclosed that the attack was a retaliatory strike orchestrated by members of the Aye group in response to an earlier attack on an Aye member identified as Emma, who was killed on Monday in Auchi.

The platform confirmed that the Aye member named Emma was indeed brutally murdered by members of the Eiye confraternity, as the events of yesterday were retaliation for that attack.

The reports indicate that despite the presence of the victim’s daughter, the assailants attacked hastily, abandoning their vehicle and weapons.

Members of vigilante groups in the area were said to have pursued the assailants, prompting them to flee the scene.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, told Punch that he was unaware of the incident and asked for some time to verify the incident.