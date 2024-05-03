18 States Fail To Attract Foreign Investment In Three Years (See Full List)

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said eighteen states failed to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in three years (2021 – 2023).

The Bureau made this known in a recent report released via its official website.

According to the report, twelve states in the North failed to attract foreign investment in three years, while six states in the South also failed to attract foreign investors.

Below are the states below.

1. Bauchi

2. Bayelsa

3. Benue

4. Borno

5. Cross River

6. Ebonyi

7. Edo

8. Enugu

9. Gombe

10. Imo

11. Jigawa

12. Kaduna

13. Kebbi

14. Nasarawa

15. Sokoto

16. Taraba

17. Yobe

18. Zamfara

Following the development, some netizens took to social media to express their reactions to the report.

See their reactions below.

@swiss_basquiat wrote: “Lol, no foreign investors in Zamfara? So, who are the people mining there?”

@swaasphotos wrote: “You must first attract Local Investment before talking about foreign ones. We wey no dey see Light do ordinary Photocopy! 😅😅 na wa for una o.”

@Govmentson wrote: “Edo.. almost all the hotels built in Benin source its funds from FDIs.”

@roy_cent wrote: “That means all SW states have attracted foreign investment in the last 3 years….but we still need to remove Lagos from SW, maybe that will make Imo, Ebonyi and Enugu attract foreign investments in the next 3 years.”

@CBNGov_akin1 wrote: “Shame on Obaseki that called himself an Investment banker.”

@blacksodje wrote: “Kaduna? But one boy like that won’t let us rest of how his father was the next best thing after slice 🍞”

@EstherOsuntokum wrote: “Wait, I don’t see any South West states here? 🤔 Hmm, but I see the red sand republic of iboland 😂😂😂”

NBS Releases Top 10 Sources of Nigeria’s Capital Importation in 2023

Meanwhile, the NBS has released the top 10 sources of Nigeria’s capital importation in 2023.

In a recent report, the agency stated that the total Capital Importation in 2023 was $3.91 billion.

1. United Kingdom: $1.14bn

2. Singapore: $470.68m

3. USA: $442.66m

4. Netherlands: $391.43m

5. South Africa: $378.49m

6. Mauritius: $331.07m

7. UAE: $328.48m

8. Nigeria: $168.29m

9. Hong Kong: $40.74m

10. British Virgin Island: $30.16m