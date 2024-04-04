South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs Footballer, Luke Fleurs Shot Dead In Johannesburg

Advertisement

A South African footballer, Luke Fleurs, was tragically shot dead by robbers in Johannesburg.

According to police, Luke Fleurs, a 24-year-old defender for the popular Kaizer Chiefs team in Johannesburg, was shot and killed Wednesday night while refuelling his car at a gas station in a northwestern suburb of the city.

Fleurs was reportedly waiting to refuel his Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI at a petrol station when two armed men driving a white BMW approached him, according to police statements.

“The suspects pointed him with a firearm and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once on the upper body. One suspect drove off with the victim’s car, followed by his accomplice,” said police spokesman Masondo Mavela.

He was rushed to a hospital, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the murder and car hijacking, and a search for the suspects is underway, with no arrests reported yet.

Kaizer Chiefs is among South Africa’s leading teams, boasting a remarkable 53 domestic trophies won, a record in the country’s football history.

His team posted on social media, “It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa expressed his condolences for Luke Fleurs on social media, lamenting another life lost to violent crime and extending sympathies to Fleurs’ family, the Kaizer Chiefs team, and the broader South African football community.

