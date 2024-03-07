Brighton Fans Stabbed Ahead Of Europa League Clash With Roma

Europa League clash between Brighton and Roma is faced with a bad build-up as two fans of the Premier League club were reportedly stabbed ahead of the game.

Brighton are currently in Rome, the capital city of Italy, to take on Roma in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16.

Ahead of the game, which will kick off at Stadio Olimpico at 6:45 p.m. later this evening, some Roma fans reportedly attacked Brighton fans.

A Brighton fan told the BBC that he was part of a group of fans that the Roma fans attacked, and two of his friends were stabbed during the attack.

The fan who claimed to have been punched and kicked during the attack revealed to BBC Sussex that one of his friends who was stabbed is still responding to treatment at a hospital in Rome.

The attack reportedly happened after midnight on Thursday, March 7, in the city of Rome, which has welcomed over 3,500 Brighton fans who travelled to the city basically for the Europa League game.

Naija News gathered that the two stabbed football fans were taken to different hospitals immediately after the attack. They sustained non-life-threatening wounds.

Aside from the two stabbed football fans, four other Brighton fans were reportedly injured following the clash between Brighton and Roma fans earlier today.

Brighton & Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey said: “This is horrifying. My thoughts are with the victims of this appalling attack.”