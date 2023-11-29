Brighton Manager Gives Update On Ansu Fati Injury

The manager of Brighton, Roberto de Zerbi has confirmed that the club has lost their loanee, Ansu Fati, to a long-term injury ahead of their Europa League game against AEK Athens on Thursday.

Ansu Fati who joined Premier League club, Brighton on loan from FC Barcelona on September 1, 2023, sustained an injury in the league game against Nottingham Forest on November 25, 2023.

During the game, the 21-year-old Spanish left-winger had to be substituted in the 21st minute due to a knock which has turned out to be a serious injury.

His history with injuries frustrated his growth at FC Barcelona as he has suffered injuries like a meniscus tear, hip bruise, knee problems, and hamstring in his short spell in professional football.

Ahead of Brighton’s must-win Europa League game against AEK Athens, coach Zerbi confirmed that Ansu Fati won’t be available for the game alongside Tariq Lamptey who is also injured.

The coach said: “We have lost Ansu for a long time”.

“Same for Lamptey, they will be our for a long time”.

Since he arrived at Brighton, Ansu Fati has played 17 games in all competitions in which he scored 4 goals and provided 1 assist.

He has helped Brighton to win 6 Premier League games and draw four games in 13 matches, a performance that placed them in 8th spot. They are currently second in Group B in the Europa League with 7 points in four games, a point below first-placed Marseille.