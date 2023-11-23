Brighton Coach Receives FA Warning Over Offensive Comment On EPL Referees

The English Football Association has given Brighton coach, Roberto de Zerbi, a final warning after saying he dislikes “80% of England’s referees”.

The Brighton coach, who joined the Premier League club from Ukrainian club, Shakhtar Donetsk in 2022, has made the Premier League club one of the most competitive clubs in the league, especially last season.

He pushed the club to qualify for the 2023-2024 Europa League campaign last season, but this season has not been a rosy one for him and the club.

They are currently sitting second in Europa League Group B with 7 points in four games, a point behind Marseille and two points above third-placed AEK Athens.

In the Premier League, De Zerbi and his boys are currently sitting in 8th place after five wins, four draws, and three defeats. They are seven points away from fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

On November 12, the Brighton coach was infuriated after the Premier League game against Sheffield United ended in a 1-1 draw.

During the game, Brighton took the lead in the 6th minute, Brighton’s Mahmoud Dahoud was red carded in the 69th minute, and the club’s Adam Webster scored an own goal in the 74th minute.

The dramatic game ended with a couple of questionable calls from the match officials, leaving coach De Zerbi with no choice but to confess his dislike for English referees.

He said, “I am honest and clear – I don’t like 80% of England’s referees.

“It’s not new. I don’t like them. I don’t like their behavior on the pitch.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the BBC, the Brighton coach has been officially warned by the English FA against making offensive comments against match officials.