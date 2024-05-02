West Ham’s Michail Antonio Insists This Season EPL Is Not For Man City

West Ham striker, Michail Antonio has refused to take the most popular route in terms of predicting who will win this season’s Premier League title.

Most football enthusiasts believe that Pep Guardiola will finally achieve his dream of winning four Premier League titles in a row with Manchester City this season but Michail Antonio thinks otherwise.

In early April, the Premier League title race involved Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal. But after three successive defeats in the league, it is looking like a game over for Liverpool who are expected to lose their current coach Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Now, the race is realistically between Manchester City and Arsenal. However, the reigning Premier League champions, City, are in the driving seat of the campaign thanks to their game in hand.

Currently, the Gunners are sitting on top of the Premier League table with 80 points in 35 games, a point above second-placed Manchester City. But that will change if City win their game in hand.

Even though Arsenal must hope for City to lose at least a game, while they must win all their remaining games, Michail Antonio believes the Gunners will win the league title on the last day of the campaign.

“If it goes down to the last day, I reckon Arsenal wins it”, Antonio said on his Football Podcast.

“Last game of the season, we [West Ham] have something to play for as well.

“We’re trying to get into Europe, Man City away.”