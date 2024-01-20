Brighton Sign Valentín Barco, Moumbagna Joins Marseille, Tuchel Won’t Sell De Ligt

Premier League club, Brighton have signed Argentine youngster, Valentín Barco from Boca Juniors of Argentina.

Brighton triggered the $10 million release clause in the contract between Valentín Barco and Boca Juniors before they were able to seal the deal.

Naija News gathered that the 19-year-old Argentine Under-23 player who can play as a full-back, wing-back, winger, and across the midfield signed a four-and-a-half-year contract until June 2028 with the Premier League club.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: “We have been aware of Valentin for a long time and have been impressed with the progress he has made at domestic and international level.

“He is an exciting prospect, but it’s also important we give him the time as he needs to settle and adapt to new surroundings and the Premier League.

“We’re delighted to welcome him to the club, and we are looking forward to seeing how he progresses and develops under Roberto [de Zerbi].”

In France, Olympique Marseille has completed the signing of 23-year-old Cameroon center-forward, Faris Moumbagna.

The French Ligue 1 club paid €8 million to Norwegian club, Bodø-Glimt to complete the move.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich coach, Thomas Tuchel, has revealed that there are no plans to sell his Dutch defender, Matthijs de Ligt contrary to speculations.

De Ligt has not been playing regularly at the club so far this season which sparked speculations that he could be sold next summer. But Tuchel has stressed that the Netherlands international is still part of his plans.

“We’re planning with Matthijs, top player, and top guy”, the former Chelsea manager said.

“Matthijs came back injured from the national team, missed all preseason. We played him too early in the Supercup, then he got seriously injured again”.