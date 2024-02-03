Premier League Results: Tottenham, Newcastle, Fulham Drop Points, Brighton Shine

The 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 22 started with goals raining on all sides and the rain continued through almost all the games played today, February 3.

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton opened the matchday curtain at Goodison Park and Spurs confirmed that they are missing the presence of their captain, Son Heung-min who is currently representing South Korea in the Asian Cup.

In his absence, Brazilian forward, Richarlison stepped up to lead Spurs’ attack and he scored two goals in the first half. But Everton came from behind twice to equalize and ended the game in a 2-2 draw courtesy of goals from Jack Harrison and Jarrad Branthwaite.

At Falmer Stadium, it was an easy win for Brighton over Crystal Palace as they loaded their visitors with four goals. Palace managed to score a consolation goal in the 70th minute courtesy of Jean-Philippe Mateta’s strike as the game ended in a 4-1 victory for the home side.

As for Newcastle United, they couldn’t contend with in-form Luton Town who were led by Nigerian-born British forward, Elijah Adebayo who scored a hat-trick in their unprecedented 4-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday, January 30.

Earlier today, Luton Town played box to box game with Newcastle United at St James’ Park which ended in a 4-4 draw with Adebayo scoring Luton’s last goal of the match in the 62nd minute that almost gifted the visitor the victory.

It took the interventions of Kieran Trippier in the 67th minute and Harvey Barnes in the 73rd minute to ensure that the game ended in a draw.

At Turf Moor, Burnley and Fulham played a 2-2 draw. All Burnley needed in the game was David Datro Fofana who is at the club on loan from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old Ivorian forward scored two goals in the 71st and 91st minutes of the encounter to cancel out Fulham’s two first half goals.

At the time of writing, Sheffield United and Aston Villa were playing the last Premier League game of the day. The scoreline was 0-0 after 9 minutes of play.