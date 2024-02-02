Premier League Clubs Spent £96.2 Million In 2024 January Transfer Window

The January transfer window was the quietest in the last three years as far as the Premier League expenditure is concerned.

Unlike in recent January transfer windows, the Premier League clubs spent just £96.2 million in signing new players.

Interestingly, the aforementioned amount was spent by just eight of the 20 clubs in the 2023-2024 transfer window.

The club that spent the highest amount on players in the transfer window was Crystal Palace who spent a total of £30.5 million for two players. £22 million of the money was paid to Blackburn for the services of their midfielder, Adam Wharton, while £8.5 million of the said amount was paid to Genk for their right-back Daniel Munoz.

Tottenham Hotspur spent the second highest on incomings in the 2024 January transfer window as they paid the sum of £26.7 million to Genoa for their center-back Radu Dragusin.

Other Premier League clubs that paid money to sign players in the 2024 January transfer window are: Manchester City (£12.5 million), Aston Villa (£9.3 million), Brighton (£7.9 million), Nottingham Forest (£5 million), Brentford (£2.6 million) and Luton (£1.7 million).

The drop in the Premier League expenditure in the 2024 January transfer window is said to be associated with clubs trying to avoid breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). The rule seeks to prevent clubs from spending more than they earn.

Story continues below advertisement

Note that in the 2023 January transfer window, Premier League clubs spent a whopping £780 million to sign new players which was a record-breaking development. A year later, the clubs spent just £96.2 million for the entire 2024 January transfer window.