Rodrigo Ribeiro, Morgan Rogers Join English Premier League, Mahmoud Leaves

Rodrigo Ribeiro and Morgan Rogers are the latest players to move to the Premier League before the end of the January transfer window.

Rodrigo Ribeiro joined Premier League club, Nottingham Forest on loan from Portuguese club, Sporting Lisbon.

The 18-year-old Portugal Under-20 striker is expected to stay at the Premier League club for the rest of the season with an option for a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Before the loan deal, Ribeiro has played a total of seven games in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon without recording a goal.

The youngster is Nottingham Forest’s coach, Nuno Espirito Santo’s second signing in the January transfer window after the arrival of Giovanni Reyna from Borussia Dortmund.

As for Morgan Rogers, the 21-year-old forward left Championship club, Middlesbrough for Aston Villa on a permanent deal worth £15 million.

Before the England Under-20 international left the Championship club, he made 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said: “We are motivated and excited to work with [Rogers] and hopefully he can progress here like we think he will do.”

Meanwhile, Brighton midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has left the Premier League club for German Bundesliga side Stuttgart on loan.

The 28-year-old German midfielder had to leave the Premier League club on loan due to a lack of game time at Brighton. He has made just six Premier League appearances since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in July.

Dahoud’s contract with Brighton will expire on June 30, 2027.