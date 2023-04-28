Sunday Oliseh Declares Unai Emery Best Coach Of This Era

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh has described the manager of Aston Villa, Unai Emery as one of the best coaches of this era.

According to the retired Nigeria international, Emery cemented himself as one of the best coaches of this era as a result of his excellent performance since joining the English Premier League club.

Recall that the Spanish tactician joined Aston Villa in November 2022 after he decided to resign from Villarreal.

Unai Emery’s decision to join the English squad was heavily stunning because they were having a dreadful season, winning just two league games, and were just above the relegation zone.

Interestingly, the team’s performance has improved since the Spaniard took over the Villa Park-based club after the sacking of Steven Gerrard.

After defeating Fulham 1-0 on Tuesday, Aston Villa moved up to fifth place with 54 points. This is a surprising turn of events for a squad that was fighting to survive relegation just a few months ago.

Based on the team’s performance especially in 2023, the team would have been topping the Premier League table with 36 points if the season had started in January this year. Unai Emery and his boys have garnered at least two points more than the league leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City so far in 2023.

With their 1-0 victory over Fulham on Tuesday, Aston Villa are now the first Premier League club to record at least a goal in the first 20 games under a new manager.

Hence, Sunday Oliseh could not hide his respect for the Spanish tactician as he took to his verified Twitter page to tweet: “Extremely talented coach and, in my opinion, one of the best coaches of this era!!”