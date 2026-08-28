Villa Vs Arsenal: Emery Reveals Watkins Apology [Premier League Matchday 2 Fixtures]

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has revealed that Ollie Watkins apologised to him and his teammates after refusing to play against Brighton, with the England striker now closing in on a £51 million move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

The 30-year-old is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia today, August 28, to complete the transfer, bringing an end to his six-year stay at Villa Park.

Watkins joined Villa from Brentford for £28 million in 2020 and will leave as the club’s record Premier League scorer. He scored 91 league goals and 108 in all competitions during his time in Birmingham.

Emery said Watkins admitted his mistake after making himself unavailable for Sunday’s game against Brighton and apologised to the manager and the rest of the squad.

“He told us after the Brighton match he was sorry and that he had made a mistake. He was wrong, but we accepted it. The players as well,” Emery said.

The Villa boss paid an emotional tribute to the striker, describing Watkins as a more exceptional person than a footballer.

“His commitment and his behaviour were fantastic. He’s a fantastic guy, a fantastic guy even more than a player. I told him ‘bye’ with a huge hug and with small tears.

“But now it’s a new chapter here with Nicolas Jackson.”

Villa have agreed a £65 million deal with Chelsea for Senegal striker Jackson as Watkins’ replacement and are working to register him in time for Monday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at Villa Park.

Watkins is among several experienced players to leave Villa during a busy summer, forcing Emery to reshape the squad after the club’s successful 2025/2026 campaign.

The Spaniard urged Villa supporters to trust the club’s decisions and accept the need for change.

“We took decisions because it’s good for the club,” Emery said.

“Of course, we don’t want to be a club that sells players, but the responsibility is there. It’s crazy [money for someone] 30 years old and £50 million for Ezri Konsa [who is 28].

“How we developed in the last year with some players and how we can sell some players now is completely the right decision.

“We have to rebuild the team as fast as possible. [Fans] have to accept our way and why we are taking some decisions.”

Villa have also strengthened their midfield with the signing of Leon Goretzka, who joined on a free transfer on Thursday following the end of his Bayern Munich contract.

The German midfielder arrives with an impressive trophy record, having won seven Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League during his time with Bayern.

“He is a winner. He is a very competitive player, a good player to add to our squad,” Emery said.

“He is versatile and arrives fit and training well. Hopefully on Monday he can be on the field.”

Premier League Matchday Two Fixtures

Friday, 28 August

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, 8pm

Saturday, 29 August

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, 12:30pm

Coventry City vs Hull City, 3pm

Bournemouth vs Everton, 3pm

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United, 5:30pm

Sunday, 30 August

Chelsea vs Brighton, 2pm

Leeds United vs Brentford, 2pm

Sunderland vs Fulham, 2pm

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town, 4:30pm

Monday, 31 August

Aston Villa vs Arsenal, 8pm