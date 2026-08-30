Chelsea Sign Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Chelsea have strengthened their goalkeeping department with the signing of Argentina international Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Premier League club after completing his move from Villa.

Martinez, who was part of Argentina’s squad that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, expressed delight at joining Chelsea and said the decision was an easy one for him and his family.

“I’m delighted to be at this football club. Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make and I’m just over the moon, I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

The Argentine goalkeeper made it clear that he is arriving at Stamford Bridge with the ambition of winning trophies.

Martinez said his mentality and Chelsea’s history of success made the move a perfect fit.

“I want to be successful here. I’m someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I think it’s a good match,” he said.

He also promised to give everything for the club whenever he gets the opportunity to play.

“I’m all passion and I play with my heart. I will give 100 per cent every game, every training session to make the club, my teammates and the supporters proud,” Martinez added.

Martinez started his football career in the youth ranks of Argentine club Independiente before joining Arsenal in August 2010 as a 17-year-old.

The goalkeeper spent several spells away from the Emirates on loan as he looked to gain regular first-team experience.

His breakthrough at Arsenal eventually came during the 2019/20 season when he became the club’s first-choice goalkeeper towards the end of the campaign.

Naija News recalls that Martinez started Arsenal’s final 11 matches that season and played a key role in the club’s FA Cup triumph.

He also featured in Arsenal’s Community Shield victory at the beginning of the following season before completing his move to Aston Villa in September 2020.

Martinez went on to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s leading goalkeepers during his six-year spell at Aston Villa.

He made 256 appearances for the club and helped Villa secure the UEFA Europa League title in May.

His impressive performances at club level also strengthened his position as Argentina’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Martinez made his international debut in June 2021 and has since earned 67 caps for the South American giants.

He was instrumental in Argentina’s Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024, as well as the country’s historic World Cup victory in 2022.

His performances between the posts have also earned him one of football’s biggest individual goalkeeping honours.

Martinez won the Yashin Trophy at the 2023 and 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremonies, an award presented to the best-performing goalkeeper in world football.

Welcoming their latest signing, Chelsea simply said: “Welcome to Chelsea, Emi!”