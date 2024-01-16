Victor Osimhen Refuses To Rule Out Move To Premier League

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen has refused to rule out the possibility of joining an English Premier League club at some point.

However, Victor Osimhen who is currently busy with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2023 AFCON which is ongoing in Ivory Coast, noted that moving to the Premier League is not his priority for now.

Note that since the 25-year-old Nigerian striker helped Napoli win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years last season, after scoring 26 goals and providing five assists, he has been one of the most sought-after strikers in the world.

Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and even Liverpool have been linked with Victor Osimhen since last summer.

Amidst the transfer saga, Osimhen decided to extend his contract with Napoli until June 30, 2026, with a release clause worth about €130 million. But that is not expected to be enough to prevent clubs from bidding for him.

In an interview with Sky Sports quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano earlier today, January 16, Victor Osimhen said: “Of course, one day I’d love to play in the Premier League.

“But for now I’ve other plans for my career.

“When the time comes, everyone will know.”

Victor Osimhen has played a game and scored a goal so far in the ongoing 2023 AFCON. He is expected to be in action against the hosts of the tournament, Ivory Coast on January 18.

Osimhen and his Super Eagles teammates are condemned to beat the Ivorians to guarantee their place in Group A after drawing 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea last Sunday.