Jose Mourinho Breaks Silence After Losing His Job At Roma

Jose Mourinho has made an official reaction after Italian Serie A club, Roma sacked him as the club’s manager due to poor run of games.

Jose Mourinho was seen on Tuesday trying to hold back his tears as he left the Roma training ground hours after the club announced his dismissal.

Mourinho posted a touching video on Instagram showing some of the most memorable moments he recorded at the club as his form of farewell to the club.

“Sweat, blood, tears, joy, sadness, love, brothers, history, heart, eternity”, the Portuguese tactician captioned the video.

Many Roma fans stormed the comment section of the post to express their gratitude to Mourinho for the services he rendered to the club in the last two years and 6 months.

Recall that Mourinho, who joined Roma in 2021, became a household name at the club after leading them to win the Europa Conference League title in 2022.

Unfortunately, that was the best they could get from the highly successful coach who has won virtually everything in club football while at Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

The relationship between Mourinho and the club’s management worsened after city rivals Lazio knocked them out of the Coppa Italia.

Amidst that, under the watch of the Portuguese tactician, Roma have managed to win just one out of their last six Serie A games. They are currently sitting 9th on the league table with 29 points in 20 games.