Roma Sack Jose Mourinho With Immediate Effect

Italian Serie A side, Roma have sacked the legendary Jose Mourinho with immediate effect after an abysmal run of games.

Jose Mourinho, who was seen as the best thing to ever happen to the club about two years ago, was seen as the club’s problem from the end of last season to this season.

The relationship between Mourinho and the management of the club became worse after they were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by city rivals Lazio.

Amidst that, under the watch of the Portuguese tactician, Roma have managed to win just one out of their last six Serie A games. They are currently sitting 9th in the league table with 29 points in 20 games.

Recall that Mourinho, who joined Roma in 2021, became a household name at the club after leading them to win the Europa Conference League title in 2022.

Unfortunately, that was the best they could get from the highly successful coach who has won virtually everything in club football while at Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

A statement from Roma reads: “We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

Story continues below advertisement

“We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”