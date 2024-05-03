Mauricio Pochettino Wants More Time At Chelsea As Gary Neville Advocates For Him

The manager of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino is not certain that he will stay at the club beyond this season as reports continue to claim that the Premier League side could replace him this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino was named the manager of Chelsea ahead of this season with the hope that he could turn the fortunes of the club around.

Unfortunately, the Stamford Bridge-based side have been struggling as much as they did last season forcing some fans of the club to call for his sack.

After recording a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, May 2, a Sky Sports reporter asked the Portuguese tactician to comment on the speculations that he could be sacked at the end of this season.

Mauricio Pochettino said, “I think enough is enough.

“All the managers need time to translate their ideas and their philosophy. More when the team is like this squad is. We need to have time. It’s not my decision.

“It’s difficult to see every single week that I’m under scrutiny and I’m under judgment. But it’s not my decision to be here or not to be here.”

Meanwhile, former Manchester United player, Gary Neville, has urged Chelsea to give Mauricio Pochettino more time after the club’s outstanding 2-0 win over Spurs.

“There was talk of Pochettino being under pressure a month or so ago”, the retired England international said.

“But I think it would be madness to change the coach whose quality of work with these types of players is renowned.

“Making sure you have stability through another transfer window seems more critical than the idea someone else would come in and do a better job.

“Pochettino has had some up and down moments this season. But this is a good one.”