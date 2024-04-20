FA Cup Semi-Finals: Manchester City Knock Out Chelsea

Chelsea will officially end the 2023-2024 season without a trophy as Manchester City dumped them out of the English FA Cup.

Chelsea looked more promising from the first half to the second half of the game but couldn’t take their chances on numerous occasions.

Nicolas Jackson had the most of the chances to put Chelsea ahead but wasn’t composed enough to put the ball behind the net.

Chelsea’s 10 chances, five of which ended on target couldn’t produce a vital goal for coach Mauricio Porchetino’s side.

The best moments for Chelsea happened in the first half where Manchester City stood no chance in most parts of the half. The Blues created more chances immediately after the second half started but they couldn’t convert them.

After a series of wasted chances for both Manchester City and Chelsea, the Citizens finally broke the deadlock in the 84th minute courtesy of Bernardo Silva’s tap-in after a disorganized moment of defending.

The 1-0 win earned Manchester City a spot in the final of the 2023-2024 FA Cup as they keep their hope of winning two titles this season (Premier League and FA Cup) alive.

Manchester City will face either Manchester United or Coventry in the final of the FA Cup on May 25.

The second semi-finals which is between United and Coventry will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 21.