Manchester City Still Interested In £85 Million-Rated Lucas Paqueta

Manchester City are reportedly still interested in West Ham United midfielder, Lucas Paqueta even though his club has slammed a £85 million release clause on him.

Last season, Manchester City made attempts to sign Lucas Paqueta and the 26-year-old attacking midfielder was interested to make the move. But City backed out after the Brazilian player was involved in a betting scandal.

Ahead of next summer’s transfer window, Pep Guardiola is reportedly considering Lucas Paqueta as one of the reinforcements he needs to bring into his aging midfield.

The attacking midfield position is seen as a priority for Pep Guardiola due to the fitness issues bedeviling the form of the club’s talisman, Kevin de Bruyne.

Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano claimed that the release clause of Lucas Paqueta’s contract can be activated from July 1 and Manchester City are seen as the main contender for his signature.

“The release clause into Lucas Paquetá’s contract at West Ham is valid already for July 1 and it’s worth £85m”, the transfer expert said.

“Man City has considered Paquetá one of the ideal targets since last summer, but no decision has been made.

“Paquetá, keen on the potential move since initial talks last year.”

Note that Lucas Paqueta has scored 8 goals and provided 7 assists in 37 games in all competitions so far this season.