Pochettino Wants Chelsea Fans To Love Him Like Newcastle Fans Love Eddie Howe

Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino, believes that the club’s fans don’t love him as much as Newcastle United fans love their coach, Eddie Howe.

Eddie Howe who didn’t play for Newcastle United during his playing days became the head coach of the club in 2021 weeks after the Saudi-backed consortium bought the Premier League side.

In his first full season in charge of the club, Howe led Newcastle United to 11th place finish in the league but that didn’t irritate the club’s fans.

Last season, Eddie Howe led Newcastle United to do the unthinkable by finishing in the 4th place on the league table for the first time since the 2002-2003 season.

So far this season, Newcastle United are occupying the 10th spot on the league table, 4 points above 11th place Chelsea, but Newcastle fans are not showing much agitation towards Eddie Howe like how Chelsea fans have been irritated by Mauricio Pochettino’s performance at their club.

Note that the Argentine tactician became the coach of the club ahead of this season which means that this is his first full season in charge of the club.

But Chelsea fans want him to start producing success from his first season at a club that is believed to be in a transition after a one billion pound investment in new players.

Ahead of Chelsea vs Newcastle United Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed that he wishes he is loved at the club like how Howe is loved at St James’ Park.

“I hope one day Chelsea fans will support me the same way Newcastle do with Howe,” Pochettino said while addressing a post-match press conference.

“I say that because I am here, I am the coach of Chelsea and I want to win as much as our fans!”.

Note that the Premier League game between Chelsea and Newcastle United will kick off at 9 p.m. later tonight, March 11.