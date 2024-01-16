AS Roma Officially Appoints De Rossi As Mourinho’s Replacement

Italian Serie A side, AS Roma, has announced Daniele De Rossi as its new head coach.

Naija News reports that the former Italy midfielder replaced the club’s former manager, Jose Mourinho, who was sacked on Tuesday.

Despite his limited coaching experience, De Rossi, who spent most of his playing career at Roma, will lead the team until June 2024.

Mourinho was dismissed following a disappointing season for the Italian capital club.

40-year-old De Rossi, who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, had a relatively modest trophy collection during his time as a player at Roma.

He retired from playing in early 2020 after a brief stint at Boca Juniors.

Although De Rossi’s coaching experience is limited, having only spent four months at SPAL last season, Roma has entrusted him with the task of improving their current position in Serie A, where they currently sit in ninth place, five points away from the Champions League spots.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has hinted that he is still unhappy that his academy graduate, Cole Palmer left the club for Chelsea last summer.

Pep Guardiola, who seems to be a big fan of Palmer, described the way the English youngster left the club while talking about his newfound youngster, Oscar Bobb.

Just like Palmer, who is currently shining like a million star at Chelsea, Oscar Bobb is a product of Manchester City’s youth system, Naija News reports.

The 20-year-old Norwegian left-winger joined Manchester City from Norwegian club Vålerenga on July 12, 2019. He played for City’s Under-18 and under-19 teams before he gained promotion to City’s senior team on July 1, 2023.

Since he was promoted to the club’s senior team, the Norwegian youngster has made 7 Premier League appearances in which he scored a goal and provided an assist for City.

His biggest night in the Premier League came on Saturday, January 13, when he came on for Jérémy Doku in the 82nd minute and scored the winner for City in the 91st minute of their 2-3 win over Newcastle.