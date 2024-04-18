Bastian Schweinsteiger Reveals How Mourinho Frustrated Him Out Of United

Former Manchester United midfielder, Bastian Schweinsteiger, has revealed that he was saddened that Jose Mourinho kept him off the team’s dressing room.

Bastian Schweinsteiger made his name in professional football at Bayern Munich between 2002 and 2015 before he decided to try football outside Germany.

The 39-year-old retired German international moved to Premier League club Manchester United in 2015, a year before Jose Mourinho became manager.

In the coach’s first season at Old Trafford, the Portuguese tactician froze the German star out of the Premier League first team and even directed the departing director of football, John Murtough, to prevent him from entering the team’s dressing room.

The German retired footballer endured a lack of game time under Jose Mourinho for most of the 2016-2017 season and had to leave the club for Major League Soccer club, Chicago Fire, in 2017.

Before Bastian Schweinsteiger left Old Trafford, the German footballer played 18 times in the Premier League and scored a goal for the Red Devils.

In an interview with a former Manchester United player, Gary Neville, on Sky Bet’s Stick to Football, Schweinsteiger revealed how Mourinho frustrated him out of Manchester United.

The eight-time German Bundesliga winner said: “When I came back the first day, I came to Carrington, and John Murtough was there, and he said, ‘you’re not allowed to walk into the dressing room’ – I said why. He said that the coach said so. No warning.

“I was very sad because I really [consider] Manchester United as a second club in my heart. I gave a lot when I played.”