Guardiola Proves He Is Still Unhappy With Cole Palmer’s Move To Chelsea

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has hinted that he is still unhappy that his academy graduate, Cole Palmer left the club for Chelsea last summer.

Pep Guardiola who seems to be a big fan of Palmer described the way the English youngster left the club while talking about his newfound youngster, Oscar Bobb.

Just like Palmer who is currently shining like a million star at Chelsea, Oscar Bobb is a product of Manchester City’s youth system.

The 20-year-old Norwegian left-winger joined Manchester City from Norwegian club Vålerenga on July 12, 2019. He played for City’s Under-18 and under-19 teams before he gained promotion to City’s senior team on July 1, 2023.

Since he was promoted to the club’s senior team, the Norwegian youngster has made 7 Premier League appearances in which he scored a goal and provided an assist for City.

His biggest night in the Premier League came on Saturday, January 13 when he came on for Jérémy Doku in the 82nd minute and scored the winner for City in the 91st minute of their 2-3 win over Newcastle.

Bobb’s goal against Newcastle wasn’t just the talk of the town because he helped City to win the match, but because the 20-year-old dribbled a defender and the goalkeeper before he scored the goal.

Pep Guardiola said: “Bobb can play in 5 positions! City have another player for many years if Oscar decides to stay…

“Now he’s happy for those minutes but also Cole Palmer was happy here then he told us: ‘I want more!’. It’s natural, understandable”.