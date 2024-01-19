Klopp Gives Update On Mohamed Salah’s Injury

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he was shocked to learn about Mohamed Salah’s injury.

Reports of Mohamed Salah’s injury overshadowed the epic 2-2 draw between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Pharaohs of Egypt in the second 2023 AFCON Group B round of games at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny on Thursday night, January 18.

Mohamed Salah last played for Liverpool in their 4-2 Premier League win over Newcastle United on January 1. Immediately after the game, he reported to camp for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

In Egypt’s 2023 AFCON opener which was against Mozambique on January 14, Salah scored from the penalty spot as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Unfortunately, during their second group stage game which was against Ghana on January 18, Salah had to be forced off in the first half in what is expected to be a hamstring injury.

In his absence, Egypt draw 2-2 with the Black Stars to remain second in Group B with two points in two games.

Ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League game against Bournemouth on Sunday, Klopp was asked about Mohamed Salah’s injury, and the German tactician noted that he and his club “don’t know anything” yet.

“We all know how rarely Mo goes off or needs to go off so there is definitely something and we will see”, Klopp said.

“I spoke last night with him and how it is with these injuries, you need further assessment.

“That’s what they are doing now and then we will know more. Of course, it was in that moment a shock: ‘Oh my God, what is it?’

