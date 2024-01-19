Jurgen Klopp Comments On Jordan Henderson’s Move To Ajax

Jordan Henderson who was the captain of Liverpool from 2015 until he left the club in 2023 was reportedly unhappy with life in Saudi Arabia even though he was reportedly earning an unprecedented £700,000 per week.

Amidst that, most football enthusiasts in England criticized the 33-year-old England international for moving to a country that doesn’t support the rights of the LGBTQ+ community which he had stood for in the past.

In September 2023, Jordan Henderson said his intention has always been to “help causes and communities” and that he was “really hurt” by the criticism of his choice to join Al-Ettifaq.

After just 17 league games, Henderson and the Saudi Pro League club parted ways, with the Saudis reaping financial rewards from his departure to Ajax on Thursday, January 18.

“I am happy for him,” Klopp said. “It looks like he’s happy and that’s the most important thing to me.”

On the criticism Jordan Henderson suffered for joining a club in Saudi Arabia that doesn’t recognize the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, Klopp added: “I haven’t spoken to him about it.”

“From time to time I forget that I don’t read this kind of stories that people are critical of the move, first there and now coming back.

“I don’t know how we dare to judge this kind of thing, we have one life and sometimes the decisions are perfect in the first place and sometimes it is different after you make them. He was there and it was 100% an interesting experience.

“When I spoke to him [he said] 99% it was football-wise absolutely fine. It’s the start of something, not like it is here, and many things to develop there in the future but he was not critical of it.

“Ajax is a sensational club in a difficult moment. Ajax always played the best football when they have combined their real talent with experience.

“It’s an experience. In England only do people think ‘Why do they go abroad when all other countries want to come to England?’. As beautiful as this country is it’s an international experience [to play in another country]. For me, it was the same.

“He can enjoy football and the family will enjoy it because the city is wonderful. I am very happy for him.”