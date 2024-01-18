Steven Gerrard To Extend His Contract With Al-Ettifaq After Losing Henderson

English tactician, Steven Gerrard is on the verge of extending his contract with Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ettifaq, after his countryman, Jordan Henderson, sealed his exit away from the club.

Steven Gerrard, 43, who signed a two-year contract with the Saudi club in July, is almost ready for the club to announce his contract extension, according to the BBC.

This development is coming after the former captain of Liverpool, Henderson, touched down in the Netherlands to complete his move from Al-Ettifaq to Ajax this January.

The 33-year-old midfielder signed a three-year contract with Al-Ettifaq, reportedly earning him £700,000 per week, after leaving Liverpool for a £12 million transfer deal in July.

However, it appears from reports that he is not happy and wants to return to Europe after struggling to cope in Saudi Arabia.

Hence, his mouthwatering contract with the Saudi side has to be sacrificed for him to return to European football barely 6 months after leaving Liverpool.

His exit wouldn’t discourage Steven Gerrard from continuing his managerial career in the Middle East as he is set to earn more money coaching Al-Ettifaq.

Gerrard is currently one of the top-paid managers in the world, reportedly making approximately £15 million per year, and he is expected to extend his contract with the club until 2027 in the coming days.

Under the watch of the former Liverpool captain, Al-Ettifaq are occupying the 6th spot in the Saudi Pro League. Last season, they finished the league campaign in the 7th spot.