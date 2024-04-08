Juventus Monitoring Super Eagles’ Victor Boniface

Advertisement

Italian Serie A giants, Juventus, are reportedly monitoring Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Boniface, who returned to league football on Saturday, April 6.

Victor Boniface has been one of the greatest revelations of the 2023-2024 season. In his debut German Bundesliga campaign, he scored a whopping 16 goals and provided nine assists in 23 league games.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international has been so superb that he won four consecutive Rookie of the Month awards in German Bundesliga.

Boniface’s prolific run this season was halted by an adductor injury, which kept him out of the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s 2023 AFCON squad.

After staying out of football for almost three months, Boniface made his first league appearance in 2024 during the second half of the game against Union Berlin on Saturday. The game ended 1-0 in favour of the German Bundesliga table-toppers.

Afterwards, Italian publication Forza Juve revealed that Juventus aims to sign Victor Boniface if Dusan Vlahovic leaves the Italian side this summer.

“Juventus are monitoring Bayer Leverkusen’s striker Victor Boniface (23),” the Italian publication wrote on X.

”Giuntoli appreciates him and Juve’s scouts have watched him during the last months. No offers or talks yet.

”He could become a target if an important offer arrives for Vlahović in the summer.”

Note that Victor Boniface is also being monitored by Napoli as a possible replacement for his countryman Victor Osimhen, who could leave the reigning Serie A giants this summer.