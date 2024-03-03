Juventus Coach Hails Banned Paul Pogba

The manager of Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri, believes that Paul Pogba’s ban from football over a failed drug test is a “sad” loss to football.

Allegri brought Paul Pogba back to Juventus in the summer of 2022 from Manchester United where he was struggling to get game time.

Juventus decided to sign him on a free transfer due to his extraordinary performance at the club in his first stint between 2012 and 2016.

Unfortunately, his return to the club didn’t go well as he suffered a lengthy injury in his first season and then the doping scandal took center stage from September 2023. He was found guilty of doping by the football authorities in Italy and was banned for four years on Thursday, February 29.

Ahead of the Italian Serie A game between Juventus and Napoli which will kick off at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, coach Allegri stressed that he was lucky to have worked with the 30-year-old 2018 World Cup winner.

“It’s very sad both on a human level and for football, as we are losing an extraordinary player,” he said.

“I was lucky enough to work with him, coach him, and it’s very difficult to find players like him… He’s a fantastic guy.”

Note that Paul Pogba has vowed to appeal the judgment before the Court of Arbitration for Sport. If the appeal fails, the Frenchman would have to wait until he turns 34 years old before he can kick a ball again in a professional game.