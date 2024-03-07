Africa’s Only Accredited Anti-Doping Laboratory Suspended By WADA

The continent of Africa no longer has an accredited anti-doping laboratory due to failure to conform with international best practices.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has confirmed the suspension of the only accredited anti-doping laboratory in Africa, Bloemfontein Anti-Doping Laboratory, which is based in South Africa.

A statement from WADA revealed that the laboratory had to be suspended because of “multiple non-conformities” with international standards.

The suspension, which began on March 1, 2024, is expected to last for 6 months unless all the parties involved can sort things out before then.

Bloemfontein Laboratory and WADA started their legal battle in September, when the international regulatory body imposed some restrictions on the company.

Between then and now, the laboratory failed to comply with the provisions of WADA which led to the complete suspension of the accreditation.

“The suspension … prohibits the laboratory from conducting any anti-doping activities, including the analysis of urine and blood samples, except analyses related to the hematology module of the Athlete Biological Passport,” WADA said.

The regulatory body added, “This is to ensure the continued high quality of sample analysis, which will also help to maintain athletes’ confidence in the process and the anti-doping system as a whole.”

Based on the forgoing, Africa will not have an internationally recognized anti-doping laboratory until the differences between WADA and Bloemfontein Laboratory are resolved.