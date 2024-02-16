World Anti-Doping Agency Drags Nigeria, Venezuela To CAS

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), has dragged Nigeria to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) due to the country’s alleged disregard for its anti-doping regulations.

The anti-doping agency dragged Nigeria before CAS alongside Venezuela on a similar offense.

A statement from WADA confirmed that it submitted “two separate requests with the Court of Arbitration for Sport” against the two countries last week.

The two countries were penalized in November for neglecting to follow up on multiple “critical requirements” in their anti-doping processes, according to the anti-doping agency.

They were consequently denied access to the organization and prohibited from attending important athletic events. They were also prohibited from flying their flags in important competitions such as the Olympics unless they complied with WADA’s regulations.

Both national authorities have refuted the accusations made against them and the stipulated punishments. They are essentially immune from the penalties imposed on them until the Court of Arbitration rules.

Later this year, Venezuela and Nigeria are expected to get arbitration rulings over WADA’s allegations.

The anti-doping agency will also keep an eye on the rulings made by the Court of Appeals in the ongoing proceedings involving Nigeria and Venezuela.

Before now, WADA has always emphasized that adhering to the anti-doping regulations is crucial to preserving clean international sport.