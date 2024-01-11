Tobi Amusan To Return To Court On January 19

World-record hurdler, Tobi Amusan, will face the World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal on January 19, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The AIU and the World Anti-Doping Agency have appealed the World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal’s decision, which cleared Tobi Amusan of doping.

Recall that the AIU dragged Amusan before the Tribunal on September 15, 2023, for breaking anti-doping regulations that stipulated a penalty for an athlete who fails a doping test.

Amusan failed three tests in a row, hence, the AIU put her on temporary suspension. However, the suspension was reversed by an appeals body, allowing her to participate in the previous year’s world championships, where she finished sixth.

In a statement on X, the AIU said, “The charge will be heard by the Disciplinary Tribunal and determined before the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, January 19.”

The public will not be able to attend the proceedings, which will take place in person, by video conference, or in a combination of the two methods.

Amusan has, in the interim, insisted that she is a clean athlete, but she has to prove that at the tribunal.

Amusan set a world record in the women’s 100-meter hurdles event in July 2022 at the World Championships in Oregon, clocking in at 12.12 seconds in the semi-final. She won gold in the final, clocking in at 12.06 seconds which was tagged wind-assisted finish, hence, it didn’t break the initial record.