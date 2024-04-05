Tobi Amusan To Defend Diamond League Title In April

Advertisement

Nigerian track and field icon, Tobi Amusan, will return to the world stage on April 20 when she competes in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the Wanda Diamond League season in Xiamen, China.

Tobi Amusan, the Three-time African Games winner who is still a world record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, has been listed among 12 Olympic gold medallists and 27 world champions who will compete at the Egret Stadium in Xiamen for the 2024 Diamond League season.

Note that the 26-year-old Amusan is the defending champion of the Wanda Diamond League title. She won the 2023 edition of the tournament in Eugene, Oregon, for the third consecutive season.

Amusan won the race in September 2023 within 12.33 seconds, which was his season best.

In this year’s edition of the tournament, the legendary Nigerian athlete will compete against Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, world champion Danielle Williams, and world indoor champion Devynne Charlton.

Recall that in the last edition of the Diamond League season, Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico finished second within 12.38 seconds, while Harrison of the United States finished third within 12.44 seconds.

The 2024 Diamond League in Xiamen will be more or less an exhibition of what will come at the 2024 Olympics. Note that Tobi Amusan, who holds the world record of 12.12 seconds from the 2022 Diamond League, has also qualified to compete at the Paris Olympics this summer.