Nigerian Tennis Star Aruna Quadri Suffers Food Poisoning

Nigerian tennis icon, Aruna Quadri has suffered food poisoning which has forced him to withdraw from the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships.

The World Table Tennis Championships started on Friday, in South Korea, and most table tennis enthusiasts were stunned not to see Aruna Quadri in action.

Due to the uncertainty over his absence from the tournament, the 33-year-old Nigerian tennis icon took to his official Facebook page to announce his health condition.

In the post, the 2023 African Champion said his current illness wouldn’t permit him to participate in the tournament as he wished team Nigeria luck in the tournament.

“Unfortunately, I will not be participating in world championships in Busan, I am seriously ill with food poisoning,” he wrote.

“I wish the team good luck.”

Note that Japan easily walked over Nigeria’s men’s tennis team led by Segun Toriola on Friday, February 16.

While noting that the absence of Aruna Quadri made it easier for the Japanese to defeat Nigeria in their first group stage game, Toriola insisted that his table tennis team will make it out of the group.

“I am aware that the Japanese are afraid of Aruna and their coaching crew have been worried about the formation of their team but when the news filtered that Aruna would not be coming, they were a bit relieved that they have a bye to the next game,” Toriola said.

“But we can’t give up even though it is a big blow to the team here in Korea and we will not give up hoping that we can progress from the group.”

The Nigerian table tennis team are expected to reach the quarter-finals of the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships to grab one of the eight spots available for the Paris 2024 Olympics.