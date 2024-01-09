Aruna Quadri Aims To Qualify For Fourth Olympics Via World Ranking

African highest-ranked table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, intends to use the International Table Tennis Ranking to gain entry into the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Aruna Quadri rose two spots, from 16th to 14th place, to increase his global rating points to 1425 points at the global Table Tennis Men’s Finals in Doha, Qatar, this month.

Quadri earned 265 points in total to start the new year in the 14th spot on the world ranking as he continues to push for his fourth Olympics appearance.

One of the tournament’s biggest upsets was at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha when the Nigerian overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat world No. 5 player Hugo Calderano of Brazil 3-2 and go to the quarterfinals, where he was soundly defeated 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-4) by world No. 1 Fan Zhendong.

Quadri is currently the African men’s champion with a total of eight continental wins.

He has won two African team titles, three African singles trophies, and three African doubles titles since 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

While reacting to his move from the 16th spot to the 14th spot on the world ranking, the Nigerian table tennis icon said, “I am working hard this year so that I can achieve more successes and continue to shoot up my ranking to be able to secure my qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”