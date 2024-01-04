Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri Loses In WTT Finals

The Nigerian professional table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, has been knocked out of the 2023 World Table Tennis (WTT) men’s finals tournament in Doha.

Naija News reports that Nigeria’s highest-ranked Table Tennis player was beaten at t the quarter-final stage on Thursday.

Quadri suffered a 3-0 loss against Fan Zhedong, the world’s number-one-ranked table tennis player.

Representing China, Zedong swiftly defeated Quadri with scores of 11-6, 11-9, 11-4 in just under 21 minutes at the Lusail Sports Arena on Thursday.

Meanwhile, five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, finished 2023 as the highest-paid footballer and athlete, according to Forbes magazine.

Cristiano Ronaldo boosted his earnings hugely when he joined Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr in December after Manchester United terminated his contract in November following his criticism of how the club was being managed.

Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr has been a huge blessing for his form and his earnings, as he earned a whopping €235 million from wages, endorsement deals, and bonuses.

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, other big-name players like Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane, who moved to Saudi Pro League clubs last summer, boosted their earnings hugely and they are sitting pretty well in the top ten ranking.

As expected, Ronaldo’s career rival, Lionel Messi who moved from Paris Saint Germain in France to Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer, made the second-highest amount of money in 2023.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner and record 8-time Ballon d’Or winner earned his money from wages, bonuses, and endorsement deals, according to Forbes.