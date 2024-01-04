Ronaldo Finished 2023 As Highest Paid Footballer, See Top Ten Ranking

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo finished 2023 as the highest-paid footballer and athlete according to Forbes magazine.

Cristiano Ronaldo boosted his earnings hugely when he joined Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr in December after Manchester United terminated his contract in November following his criticism of how the club was being managed.

Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr has been a huge blessing for his form and his earnings as he earned a whopping €235 million from wages, endorsement deals, and bonuses.

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, other big-name players like Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane who moved to Saudi Pro League clubs last summer boosted their earnings hugely and they are sitting pretty well in the top ten ranking.

As expected, Ronaldo’s career rival, Lionel Messi who moved from Paris Saint Germain in France to Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer made the second-highest amount of money in 2023.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner and record 8-time Ballon d’Or winner earned his money from wages, bonuses, and endorsement deals, according to Forbes.

Below are the top ten highest-paid footballers in 2023 according to Forbes

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – €235 Million – Al Nassr

2. Lionel Messi – €122 million – Inter Miami

3. Neymar – €101 million – Al Hilal

4. Kylian Mbappe – €99 million – PSG

5. Karim Benzema – €96 million – Al-Ittihad

6. Erling Haaland – €52 million – Manchester City

7. Mohammed Salah – €48 million – Liverpool

8. Sadio Mane – €47 million – Al Nassr

9. Kevin De Bruyne – €35 million – Manchester City

10. Harry Kane – €33 million – Bayern Munich

Note that all the aforementioned players made the stated amount of money in 2023 through their wages, bonuses, and endorsement deals.