Cristiano Ronaldo Is The World’s Highest Goalscorer In 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr ended 2023 as the highest goalscorer across the World after scoring against Al-Taawoun on Saturday.

This means that no player in the world has scored more goals for club and country than Cristiano Ronaldo in this Calendar year; not even prolific goalscorers like Erling Haaland of Manchester City, Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint Germain, and Harry Kane of Bayern Munich.

Interestingly, his nemesis, Lionel Messi who is currently contracted to Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami, ended the calendar year with 28 goals in 44 appearances for club and country throughout the year.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, the 38-year-old Portuguese football icon scored his 54th goal of the year in Al-Nassr’s 4-1 win over Al-Taawoun. The goal cemented his place on top of the world ranking, two goals more than Mbappe and Kane who finished the calendar year with 52 goals each for club and country.

Haaland who finished the 2022-2023 season as Europe’s highest goalscorer and helped Man City to win the treble – Premier League, FA Cup, the club’s first ever Champions League, finished the calendar year with 50 goals for club and country.

This is the 5th time in the career of Ronaldo in which he finished the calendar year as the highest goalscorer in the world. He achieved the feat four times at Real Madrid – in 2011 (60 goals), 2013 (63), 2014 (61) and 2015 (57).

So far in the 2023-2024 season, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 20 goals in 19 appearances for Al Nassr and he is currently the highest goalscorer in Saudi Pro League. With the help of Ronaldo, Al Nassr ended 2023 in the second spot on the league table, seven points below first-placed Al Hilal.